Indiana drivers with suspended drivers licenses due to unpaid fines could see a reduction in penalties.

A house committee has endorsed a bill that would create an amnesty period during which penalties could be reduced by 50-80% depending on income.

About 400,000 Hoosiers have had their drivers licenses suspended over unpaid fines and reinstatement fees.

Drivers now face fees between $250-$1,000 for license reinstatement.

Comments

comments