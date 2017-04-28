Home Indiana New Bill Allows Hoosiers to Rescue Animals from Hot Cars April 28th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana Pinterest

Hoosiers will be allowed to rescue an animal from a hot vehicle, under certain stipulations, in a bill signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. A person would have to call 911 first, and the animal would have to appear as though it was in distress before someone could take action.

Now those who do break into the car to help an animal in distress will only be on the hook for 50% of the costs occurred. The person that breaks into the car must stay with the animal until a public safety official arrives.

Public Safety officials, Veterinarians and Vet Techs are immune from all criminal and monetary liability.

