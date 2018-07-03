New Attraction Opens At Holiday World

There is a new attraction at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari. It is called Tembo Tide. It is a play area designed from some of the youngest visitors to the park. The area includes a wave pool, which is only 3 feet deep. It also includes small water slides for children. Another change to the park this year includes “Riverside Retreats,” which are lounge chairs near the polls, which include a small tent for protection from the sun.

Holiday World will also have fireworks July 4, 5, and 6.





















