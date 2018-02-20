Home Kentucky New Artists Announced for 15th Annual Romp Fest February 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

There are some new additions to the lineup at the 15th annual Romp Fest in Owensboro. It’s set for June 27th through the 30th at Yellow Crew Park.

The new names on the lineup include Leftover Salmon, the travelin’ McCourys, the Jeff Austin Band, and Michael Daves featuring Tony Trischka.

The 12 artist added will join previously announced big names like Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, and Sam Bush.

For ticket info and a complete lineup, click here.

