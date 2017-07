A new exhibit that integrates art and science opens at the Children’s Museum of Evansville. The museum held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, but the exhibit officially opens today.

This new exhibit, called Art Maker, is mixing a traditional art studio, wood shop, and science lab all into one space.

It helps children learn science through art or art through science.

Today will be the first day kids will get a look at the new art exhibit.





