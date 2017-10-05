New Arrival to Meskar Park Zoo Announced

The Meskar Park Zoo made a huge announcement Thursday. The Evansville zoo is bringing in Rupert, a juvenile Indiana Rhinoceros.

Rupert will be coming by way of the Oklahoma City Zoo. He was supposed to make his appearance Thursday, but the team encountered some logistical troubles in transporting him.

The Evansville zoo currently has one Indiana Rhino named Mechi. The three-year-old Rupert tips the scales at over 2 tons and zoo officials say he is an important first step in a long term breeding program.

“We’ve held solitary Indian Rhinoceros for years, whether a male or a female but this will be the first step in possibly having a breeding set up not necessarily with Mechi here our female, but with a future animal down the road to pair up with a male and have baby rhinos,” Erik Beck.

After the failed delivery attempt the Mesker Park Zoo is not sure when Rupert will arrive, but they say it should be soon.



