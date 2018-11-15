Home Indiana Evansville New App Makes Food Delivery Easier in Evansville November 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville residents will now be able to get their favorite foods from their favorite restaurants thanks to a delivery service made even simpler.

Uber Eats launched in Evansville, offering food delivery 7 days a week with menus from the city’s favorite restaurants. The app is partnered with over 30 local restaurants, including Granola Jar, Deerhead Tavern, O’Brian’s Sports Bar and Grill, Taj Mahal and Waltons International Comfort Food.

“The Uber Eats app allows users to order food delivery whenever they get a craving, with menus available from Evansville’s local favorites,” said Charity Jackson, Uber Eats Spokesperson. “We’re thrilled to launch today in Evansville to connect local residents and visitors with new, tasty options, add new earning opportunities for driver-partners and help local restaurant owners expand the reach of their business.”

Below are the steps on how to use Uber Eats:

Download the Uber Eats app for iOS or Android

or Android Login with your Uber account

Find a restaurant you know and love, and pick what you want from their menu

Pay with your card on file

Watch as the order is picked up and delivered to you

The app is free to download, but an alternative way to order is by going through the Uber Eats website which can be seen by clicking here.

