New Apartment Complex Planned in Downtown Evansville

A new apartment complex is being planned in downtown Evansville. The rezoning request was approved by the City Redevelopment Commission Wednesday night.

The plan is to put the new complex right across the street from the old Post Office.

The vacant lot sits in the area around 2nd Street, Sycamore, 3rd Street and Vine.

This is all part of the downtown master plan, and the city wants to build a complex with 150 individual apartments, along with commercial space.

The project will likely cost around $20 million.

