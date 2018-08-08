New Additions to the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director Alfred Savia have announced the appointment of new concertmaster Alan Snow.

Also announced are three musicians that will make up the Eykamp String Quartet beginning with the 2018-2019 Concert Season.

Snow, a Chicago native, is no stranger to his title at the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra. Snow has been the concertmaster of the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic, Terra Haute Symphony Orchestra, Music Academy of the West, the Festival Napa Valley Orchestra, and Indiana University’s top orchestras.

Snow studied with Gerardo Ribeiro at Northwestern University before receiving his Bachelor of Music degree from Indiana University under Sibbi Bernhardsson of the Pacifica Quartet and Alexander Kerr, concertmaster of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

The Eykamp Sting Quartet is made up of musicians Mark Hatlestad, Dr. Jia-Rong Gan, and Graham Cullen. Hatlestad was appointed Principle Viola, Dr. Gan Principle Second Violin, and Cullen Principle Cello.

Dr. Gan, a native of Malaysia, began her violin studies at the age of five and has since captivated audiences across the United States, Europe, and Asia. She currently performs regularly with Owensboro Symphony Orchestra and Columbus Indiana Philharmonic Orchestra. She earned a Doctor of Music at Florida State University, a Master of Music at Florida State University and a Bachelor of Music from Western Illinois University.

Mark Hatlestad, violist, is a Minnesota native and an avid performer, music educator, and advocate for contemporary music. He has appeared in festivals across the world, including the Sommerakadamie Leutkirch in Germany, the Keshet Eilon Summer Master Course in Israel, as well as the Chautaqua Summer Music Festival in New York.

Graham Cullen, has held the principal chair of the Indiana University Symphony Orchestra for multiple years while studying there. He also holds the Assistant Principal chair of the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic, as well as being a member of the Richmond Symphony and Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra.

The Orchestra and University of Evansville collaborate fully in the selection and employment of Eykamp Quartet personnel, having them participate in orchestra performances as principal string players and as artists-in-residence at the University of Evansville.

