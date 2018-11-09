New Ace Hardware Store Opens in Evansville

A store that prides itself on being a “helpful place” is now open the North Park IGA in Evansville.

The new Ace Hardware, located at 4635 First Avenue, is packed with thousands of essential products and supplies, including best brands like Craftsman, Weber, Valspar Paint and Craftsman.

“With the addition of Ace Hardware and the specialty brands, we are excited to increase our presence in the community, and to give customers the opportunity to fulfill more of their shopping needs under one roof,” says Paul James, District Manager of Houchens Industries.

Niche products are also offered, such as Echo Power Equipment, Coleman, Lifetime Kayaks, and one of the largest Case Knife selections in the state. The store also features an expansive Hallmark Cards section.

“The Evansville landscape is ever changing with new retail offerings. We are proud to have the ability to adjust to the needs of the community and residents to offer a diverse group of brands,” added James. “We are committed to futher our involvement in the community and look forward to continued growth.”

The grand opening festivities for the new Ace Hardware inside of IGA are going on now through November 11th. Shoppers can expect to find incredible deals throughout the entire store at both Evansville IGA and Ace Hardware locations.

Customers will also be able to register for a chance to win a Craftsman Tool Chest, Echo Power Blower and Trager Tailgater Grill.

Community members are invited to a ribbon cutting scheduled for 10:00AM on November 9th.

The store will be open daily from 6:00AM to 10:00PM.

