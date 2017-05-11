44News | Evansville, IN

Nevada Teen Earns Free Wendy’s Nuggets for a Year

May 11th, 2017 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The fast-food chain Wendy’s awards a Nevada teen free chicken nuggets for a year. His tweet about wanting free nuggets became the most retweeted post of all time.

Carter Wilkerson initially asked Wendy’s how many retweets it would take to get the free nuggets, and they replied 18 million.

It turns out 3.4 million, and a lot of media attention was good enough. And it doesn’t end there, United Airlines is jumping on the bandwagon.

The company said, if he does get 18 million the airline would fly him anywhere in the world for some Wendy’s nuggets.

His tweet to Wendy’s is attached below.

