Network and Sharpen Skills at The 2018 Young Professionals Conference

The Multicultural Professionals Network (MPN) and the SWIN Chamber’s Young Professionals Alliance (YPA) are collaborating for the 2018 Young Professionals Conference.

The event will be from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm at University of Southern Indiana in Carter Hall on Friday, July 20th.

The conference includes breakout sessions that address topics like developing management skills, personal branding, showcasing strengths and overall leadership development. The day includes a networking lunch with a variety of local executives.

This year’s Keynote Speaker is Denise Thomas, President of The Effective Communication Coach, LLC. The Effective Communication Coach, LLC, is a consultancy focused on transforming emerging and existing professionals into great leaders by master the art of effective communication and networking.

Tickets are $50, and the deadline to sign up is Friday, July 13th by 3:00 pm. Visit SWINChamber.com to sign up.



