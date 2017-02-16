Home Indiana Net Metering Bill Going Through Indiana Statehouse February 16th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana Pinterest

Senate Bill 309 is being heard in the Indiana Statehouse this session. The proposed bill has lawmakers at odds with solar panel industry members over how much people and businesses are subsidized for extra energy put back into the grid. This process is known as net-metering and currently people are receiving retail prices for this energy, instead of wholesale. This is a price increase of around 7 and a half cents per kilowatt hour according to the IEA. The subsidy exists to both cut the costs of installing solar panels, and to promote clean energy across the Hoosier State.

Comments

comments