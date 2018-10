Calling all kids and nerf enthusiasts!

The Nerf Fest Tour has arrived in Evansville, and Walmart and Hasbro have teamed up for this free family friendly experience.

The Nerf Mobile Tour stopped by the Walmart on Burkhardt Road on October 4th.

The tour will make there way to Henderson and Owensboro throughout the week.

Nerf Fest draws large crowds nationwide and tours 250 Walmart stores in the north and southeast.

