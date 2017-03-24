Nerdlesque : A Nerdy Good Time

What is “Nerdlesque”?

An evening filled with comedy, cosplay, singing, dancing, and so much more!





The Glitterati will perform a variety of vaudeville, pinup, burlesque, comedy, and other routines, all based on some of their favorite geeky obsessions.

DON’T FORGET! Bring cash for cash bar, snacks and Glitter in the Air merchandise! And get tickets now, because every Glitter In the Air show sells out.

Glitter will be donating partial proceeds to Climbing for Crohn’s, Inc., a non-profit organization that supports Mark’s journey to raise awareness about Crohn’s Disease. Climbing for Crohn’s, Inc also donates a portion of the funds they receive to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) to encourage research, support, and education programs for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

VIP TICKETS can be purchased NOW at glitterintheairproductions.com

$15 Gold VIP (reserved seating w/ your name on it)

$12 Silver VIP (reserved seating behind VIP GOLD)

$10 General Admission at the door

DOORS OPEN @ 7

SHOW @ 8

