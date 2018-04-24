Neo-Nazi Poster Found On USI Campus

University of Southern Indiana Linda Bennett says the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious person who may have been carrying a gun and a Neo-Nazi poster found on-campus.

Neither one of these incidents are criminal investigations, but a gun being seen on-campus is against the school’s policy.

The email sent to the USI community can be found below:

As our campus fills with visitors, faculty, staff and students, I am asking each of you to be mindful of your surroundings. If you see something that does not look right, say something. Over the past few days, multiple law enforcement agencies have been engaged to investigate inflammatory Neo-Nazi posters found on our campus and a suspicious person who may have been carrying a gun. USI policy forbids carrying weapons on campus and signage on exterior doors across campus explicitly states no weapons or firearms are permitted on University property.

USI has a strong track record of safety; however, given what we see in the news on a daily basis, we must all be vigilant and prepared. I strongly encourage everyone receiving this message to have Public Safety’s emergency number programmed into your cell phone-812-492-7777. If dialing from a campus phone, you only need to dial 7777.

Studies show that a bystander can make the difference in an emergency – if you see something, say something.

Thank you for your attention.

Sincerely,

Dr. Linda L. M. Bennett

USI president

There will be increased security on-campus until commencement.

We will continue to follow this story.

Comments

comments