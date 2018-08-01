Neighbors Speak Out About Fatal Shooting

The suspect in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Evansville says he was acting in self-defense when he shot his neighbor on the 800 Block of East Gum Street.

Corey Luster told police Christopher Vinson was carrying a gun when he came onto his porch and started banging on his door. Vinson died from a gunshot wound to the chest, but police say Corey Luster is not facing charges in connection with Vinson’s death.

Police interviewed neighbors about the incident, but most of them said they didn’t see anything. One neighbor we spoke with says she heard and saw the incident and even spoke with the shooter after he fired that fatal shot.

“I’ve been here for like five years there have been no shootings, no problems, no issues, nothing going here on at all,” says Kristen Kemble, neighbor.

Luster, who lives in the neighborhood, called police saying he shot someone in self-defense.

“The individual that called into 911 said that he had shot someone, was arrested on weapons violation charges, but he has not been charged in connection with the shooting itself,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum, Evansville Police Department.

When police arrived they found Vinson who had been shot lying in the street. Kemble lives a few houses down from Luster and says she talked with Luster after the shooting. When asked if she talked to Luster, Kemble said she spoke with him.

“Yeah, I talked to him and it’s not- I told him I said ‘man you’re gonna be alright, I mean you’re gonna get a few charges, but you’re gonna be alright’,” says Kemble.

Evansville police say Luster isn’t charged in connection with the shooting at this point, but he was arrested on separate charges.

“At this point, we have not established probable cause that a crime happened, but we do have the charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm,” says Sgt. Cullum.

When Kemble was questioned by Evansville police, she told them she was inside when the shooting happened. On Wednesday, Kemble told 44News she was outside doing her makeup around noon when she saw the argument starting.

“I heard three pops, and I came out here and I seen a white male with jeans on, blue, dark blue shirt walking out into the street,” says Kemble. “He looked like he had blonde hair. Walked out into the middle of the street, backed-trip over the curb, hit the ground.”

As police try to get to the bottom of what led up to the shooting, Kemble says she’s also trying to figure out how the incident started.

“I’m not exactly sure why that guy was beating on his door like that, but like I said he’s a very good individual,” says Kemble. “I’m sure he gave him plenty of chances to you know go, get off my block man. It’s ridiculous, but like I said he’s an amazing person and he don’t start no trouble with no one.”

Right now Luster is not being charged in connection with Vinson’s death. He is a convicted felon so he was arrested on two counts of weapons possession.

