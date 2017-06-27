Neighbors React to House Explosion in Evansville

The explosion caught many people off guard Tuesday morning. It was downright shocking for those nearby. Neighbors share their feelings when they heard the sound of what was explained as an eruption.

“It was like a volcano erupted over here there was ashes and debris flying everywhere,” said Tony Hughes.

Tony Hughes was working on the roof of a neighbors home on Hercules Avenue when a nearby home suddenly exploded.

“You hear the explosion go off but it was more of the concussion it rocked the whole neighborhood,” Hughes said, “It even knocked my ladder down where the homeowner had to come out and reset my ladder because i was stuck on the roof.”

Hercules Avenue closed for several hours. Nearby residents say the shock from the blast wasn’t just felt at homes nearby.

It was felt across the entire neighborhood.

(Baker – neighbor)

Neighbor Gina Baker said, “It shook the whole house. And everyone came out of the house. I ran to the end of my street and there was a great big pile of black smoke.”

People say they can’t imagine what the residents of the destroyed home might be going through. They say it is important for the neighborhood to pull together in this family’s time of need.

“This is not an everyday occurrence nobody expects a house to explode in the middle of a community and that’s exactly what happened this morning these people’s lives were changed in an instant,” Hughes said.

There were three people taken to hospitals, two adults and one child, and two bodies were recovered in the basement of the home earlier this afternoon.

There is no word on what caused this explosion.

