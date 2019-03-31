Neighbors React to Apartment Complex Shooting

A quiet Evansville apartment complex turned violent overnight. Officers were called to the 400 block of cross valley circle before 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Dispatchers say the call was originally for a medical emergency response, but when officers arrived they found a chaotic scene.

Nearby neighbors say they could not believe something like this could happen so close to home.

“I was shocked and surprised because this is a very very quiet apartment complex,” neighbor William Sisk says.

Sisk says in his four years of living that the crossing apartment complex, he’s never seen anything like it.

“Usually we do not have any kind of crime here at all,” he says.

According to the probable cause affidavit, authorities found pfettscher, his girlfriend and their baby in the apartment when they arrived. Officers located a used shell casing and a gun in plain sight. Police also saw drug paraphernalia and illegal drugs in plain view.

Pfettscher declined permission to search the apartment, but detectives obtained a search warrant. Officers recovered a shell casing, a black handgun, rounds of ammunition, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia from the scene. Pfettscher was reportedly playing with the gun while drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

The victim told detectives that Pfettscher unloaded the gun and was firing the weapon around the home. She told police after Pfettscher was playing with the gun, he then loaded it, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger.

Sisk says that one year the apartment complex did not have any crime. He says he wants the trouble gone.

“(We are) very community oriented, like I said, we go outside and everybody, all the families come together when its a nice sunny day even if we don’t know each very well, everyone comes together, kids play out all day long, everyone seems very close,” Sisk says.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Pfettscher has been booked into the vanderburgh county confinement center without bond. He is currently being charged with multiple counts including child neglect, criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

