Home Indiana Evansville Neighbors Not Surprised Suspects of Double Homicide Lead Police on Car Chase October 31st, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

Twenty-two year old Deshay Hackner and 19-year-old William Rice are now in custody. Police say they are responsible for killing Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff.

“Stuff like that is happening around this neighborhood,” said a man who lives near where the victims where found. “And its putting a lot of people on edge.”

The victims were found inside a home on the 200 block of East Maryland Street around 10:30 Monday night.

Tuesday afternoon, police began their pursuit with suspects, Hackner and Rice at U.S. 41 and Washington avenue.

It wasn’t until the 2200 block of Van Bibber Avenue where Rice drove the car into a neighbors yard and the two were arrested.

“I hear it was in the neighborhood and I thought well that’s nothing abnormal,” said Jeff Dickens. “And then my neighbor told me the car was in my back yard.”

Dickens says his neighborhood has gradually gone down hill. To have a car chase with murder suspects end in his backyard is not surprising.

“You hear it all the time anymore. You’re staying at the house and you hear neighbor shooting his gun or somebody shooting somebody,” said Dickens.

But police say the age and level of violence of these suspects is shocking to authorities.

“Ten years ago you didn’t deal with armed 15 and 16 year olds,” said Evansville Police Sgt. Jason Cullum. “Now when these individuals are getting arrested at 18 and 20 they already have a juvenile record that can have some of those similar crimes.”

Police say it’s something they’re coming to grips with as a police department and will work with prosecutors and judges to keep these violent offenders off the streets.

Comments

comments