Indiana Neighbors Mourn Loss In Read Street Homicide Investigation November 24th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

The cause of death has been released in what police are calling a homicide investigation on the 200 block of Read Street. According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner, 27 year-old Byron Lee Edwards Jr. died as a result of multiple sharp force trauma.

The Evansville Police Department were called to the home around 7:15 pm Wednesday on reports of suspicious circumstances. Police say a concerned relative of Edwards stopped by the home after not hearing from him for about 36 hours. That relative noticed blood on bed sheets, and in the window of the victim’s bedroom. When police arrived on scene, they also saw blood and entered the residence to find the victim deceased.

A vigil was held the day after Thanksgiving for family members and friends to mourn the loss of their loved on.

44News talked to neighbors, and friends of the victim who say he was an easy going guy, and hated confrontation.

The investigation is still on going.

EPD is asking for anyone with information on this case to call the Evansville Police Department, or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

