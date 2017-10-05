Home Indiana Evansville Neighborhood Conference Kicks Off in Evansville After 14 Years October 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

For the first time in 14 years the regional Neighborhood Conference is being held in Evansville. Delegates from five different states and 22 different cities made the trek to Evansville for a three day conference.

The event kicked off Thursday night with keynote speaker Lloyd Winnecke addressing the crowd. Officials say this conference is a time to share best practice with cities that are similar in size and scope.

The conference is also a great time to show off all of what Evansville has to offer to its regional neighbors. Officials say the conference is all about sharing ideas and learning from each other.

“We have a lot of our own people coming to this conference and this also an outreach program for leadership roles we teach some of our neighborhoods how different cities evolve with urban sprawl, handling blight,” says United Neighborhoods President Brent Jackson.

The three day conference includes other keynote speakers like, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and Shoe Carnival Senior Vice President Sean Georges.

