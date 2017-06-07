Neighbor Complaints Lead to Drug Bust

A Kentucky man is arrested on drug trafficking charges after a two-month investigation.

Detectives from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they received several complaints from neighbors about suspected drug activity at the Henderson County home of Charles Randolph Keach.

Detectives and Henderson County deputies performed surveillance on Keach’s home at 217 Burdette Street, and bought methamphetamine from the home multiple times.

On Tuesday detectives entered the home and found several other people inside. During a search they found methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, cash, and items used to package and distribute drugs.

Keach faces charges including trafficking a controlled substance and possession. He’s being held at the Henderson County Detention Center without bond. No one else inside the home has been charged.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are likely for Keach.

