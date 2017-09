Home Indiana Evansville Neighbor Alerts Police About Burglary At Evansville Business September 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An alert neighbor tips off Evansville Police about a burglary at Powers Welding. Officers were called to the 1500 block of North Fulton Avenue around 10:00 Sunday night.

A neighbor noticed that the lights were on, and after looking inside, saw that golf clubs had been knocked all over the floor.

Officers said they found several broken windows on the property.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call EPD.

