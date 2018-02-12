Neighbor Accused Of Setting Man’s House On Fire

An Evansville man accuses his neighbor of trying to set his home on fire over the weekend. On Sunday night around 9:30, dispatch received a 911 call for reports of an arson in progress at a home on Madison Avenue.

The caller, later identified as Bernard Adams, told dispatch that their neighbor, Darrel Whitlock, tried to set the house on fire.

Evansville Fire Department and EPD arrived at the home and found evidence of a fire on the southeast exterior of the home. Fire fighters stopped the fire from spreading.

Adams told police he saw Whitlock near the corner of his house and a short time later he saw fire. Police located Whitlock walking out of his home and detained him.

Fire investigators say they smelled accelerate from the burn site.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured. There was minimal damage to the porch and exterior of the home.

Adams said he and his family had previous issues with Whitlock in the past, including him trying to light his home on fire.

Police searched Whitlock’s house and found a gas can and shoes that smelled like gasoline.

During an interview with police, Whitlock denied setting the fire.

Whitlock is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s charged with Arson.

