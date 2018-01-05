Home Indiana Negotiations Underway for Liberty Mine Expansion January 5th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Negotiations between the city of Boonville and Alcoa are underway for the Liberty Mine expansion. On January 3rd, representatives with Alcoa, Liberty Mine, the homeowners’ group “Save Our Homes”, and Boonville met to discuss the expansion.

After several hours of discussion, the four groups will work with a mediator to try to develop a plan for Alcoa, Liberty Mine, Save Our Homes, and Boonville.

A joint statment was released, saying “All of the parties are working together with a mediator to try to develop a satisfactory plan for Alcoa, Liberty Mine, Save Our Homes, and the City of Boonville. The parties are encouraged by the discussions and will continue to work together privately towards a resolution.”

The parties will not provide anymore information on the issue until negotiations are complete.

