NEEDTOBREATHE Stopping in Evansville on Acoustic Tour

The southern rock band NEEDTOBREATHE are bringing a stripped down sound to Evansville early next year.

The band will be performing to support their first-ever acoustic live album, Acoustic Live Vol. 1, playing their most intimate theatre shows to date.

“On our first acoustic tour, we only got to play about 12 or 13 shows in less than 10 cities. We had an absolute blast while on the road for that run and for the recording of Acoustic Live Vol. 1. We decided that when we do it again, we wanted to take the acoustic show to as many places across the country as possible. So although this isn’t our first acoustic tour, we will be playing our acoustic show in most of these cities for the first time ever… and we could not be more excited to show those fans this side of our band,” said Bear Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATHE.

The concert will take place at Victory Theatre on February 16th.

Tickets go on sale November 16th at 10:00AM and can be purchased by clicking here.

