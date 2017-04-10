Home Indiana Needle Program Bill Soon to Become Law in Indiana April 10th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is preparing to sign a measure on a controversial issue.

The bill is meant to stop drug-related HIV and Hepatitis C outbreaks in the state by allowing cities and counties to have their own needle exchange programs without state approval.

Although supporters believe this needle exchange will be effective, there is controversy over the measure as critics have been referring to the bill as “state-sanctioned drug use.”

Under the new law, cities and counties will still be able to seek state approval if they wish, and Indiana health officials will still monitor new programs to ensure they follow state regulations.

Comments

comments