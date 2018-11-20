Needle Exchange May Come To Henderson

“I’m proud of the fiscal court that they understand the need. As one magistrate said, ten years ago it might have been a little bit more controversial,” says Henderson County Judge Executive, Brad Schneider.

With the opioid crisis plaguing the nation, health care providers say it’s bringing another concern.

“The potential public health problem with spreading disease due to multiple uses of syringes. I think a syringe exchange program is something every community should be interested in,” says Scheider.

The Green River Health District has been working to start their syringe access exchange program to provide a place for drug users to get clean needles. They can also find resources to curb their addiction.

“We’ve been looking at best practices and evidence-based practices on how to operate these types of programs. We’ve had staff attend training, and initially, we’ll probably be operating out of the Henderson County health center,” says Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department Public Health Director.

Henderson County Fiscal Court approved the syringe exchange program Tuesday morning.

Even though there are 49 in the state of Kentucky, the closest exchange is in Muhlenberg County.

Before the program is ready, it needs the city’s approval. In the meantime, county officials say this will help fight much more than just the opioid crisis.

“It’s not just a drug abuse solution. It is a public health protection that keeps people who aren’t necessarily on drugs from catching very dangerous diseases,” says Schneider.

