Home Indiana Nearly A Week Left Of School Supply Shopping! August 1st, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Around this time next week, students will be heading back to school. Many families are spending their last week of Summer vacation back to school shopping.

Families are busy this time of year! Whether it’s elementary, middle, high school or even college shopping, many families have their supplies list and are making the necessary purchases to make the grade.

“Back to school is always crazy, I am ready for it to be done.”

Cindi Haulk takes her whole family back to school shopping, but that doesn’t make the trip any easier. Sometimes it takes a team effort.

“We do it all in one day. So today is the day.”

“They will pick out their crayons and markers and bring it back to me.”

The list of supplies needed for each student depends on what school and grade level.

“Some teachers request specific colored folders or a certain brand. That is the biggest struggle is the exact brand that a teacher or a school wants,” says Evansville Pavilion Target store manager Neil Crawley.

Shoals Elementary students Hadley and Dexton have no problem helping pick out their supplies.

Back to school shopping can sometimes be stressful, but some parents have lists online to help them with school supplies.

“Our school just posts them online and we just pull it up,” says Haulk.

Other families carry a traditional list.

Target provides some school lists, and will even deliver the supplies to your car if you order online.

College students are also gearing up for the start of the semester- making sure to buy refrigerators and microwaves for dorm rooms.

The week before school begins is a busy time of year for families and Target employees.

“Just moving fast and trying to keep it on the floor,” says Crawley.

“And being patient, because we are getting pulled in a lot of different directions at the same time.”

“Is it fun going back to school shopping, or is it a little stressful?”

“I love it!” says second grader Dexton.

Comments

comments