Home Kentucky Henderson Nearly A Dozen Animals Taken From Hotel Room In Henderson November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson County Animal Control are looking for tips in an ongoing investigation. Earlier this month, nearly a dozen animals were seized from a hotel room in Henderson.

Henderson County Animal Control received an anonymous complaint about the living conditions of service animals in a hotel room.

Animal Control seized six emaciated dogs from the room, along with four living and one dead reptiles from the room.

All of the animals were assessed by an area veterinarian.

Animal Control are looking for a suspect in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact Animal Control privately through message or by phone.

Comments

comments