Nearly $30,000 Awarded To 11 Tri-State Police Agencies To Help Buy Body Armor

October 27th, 2017 Indiana, Newburgh

Nearly $30,000 is being awarded to 11 tri-state police agencies to help with the purchase of stab-resistant body armor. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 111 Indiana law enforcement agencies will be awarded a total of $377,409, and $27,625.98 of that money will go back to cities and towns in the Tri-state region.

In the Tri-state area, Spencer County got the most with more than $6,000. Others included the city of Boonville, Posey County, Jasper, and Newburgh.

Pike County and the towns of Ferdinand, Haubstadt, and Elberfeld also made the list.

