Nearly $3 Million Awarded To Kentucky Attorney General For Sexual Assault Initiative

Nearly three million dollars is awarded to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office as part of the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) that seeks justice for victims of sexual assault.

This grant will allow AG Andy Beshear to establish a sexual assault cold case unit comprised of a victim advocate, investigator, prosecutor, and a SAKI coordinator. The unit will focus on investigating and prosecuting sexual assaults while providing key services to victims during the process.

The grant will also allow the AG to fund an extra Kentucky State Police cold case unit sexual assault detective.

Beshear says the SAKI grant will also help provide extra staff at the KSP crime lab to inventory and test SAFE kits.

Early on, Kentucky secured funding to test 3,300 SAFE kits in an effort to reduce the backlog. Beshear said the SAKI grant will also cover the cost to test up to 1,500 additional SAFE kits.

Kentucky was one of 20 SAKI grantees nationally.

