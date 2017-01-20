Near and Far, Demonstrations Aim to Promote Inclusion

Both far and near, demonstrators gather to promote peace, diversity and inclusion as a new president takes the oath of office.

Hundreds gathered in Evansville at the Four Freedoms Monument for the “Justice for All Rally” Friday. They say the event and others like it are not to protest President Trump or to dispute the results of the election but rather to have a thorough discussion about human rights.

Meanwhile, a group of 55 women are on a pilgrimage, joining hundreds of thousands from across the nation for the Women’s March on Washington Saturday.

