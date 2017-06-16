Neace Ventures Acquires Tin Man Brewing Company

A Louisville-based venture capital and real estate firm acquires Tin Man Brewing Company in Evansville. Tin Man Brewing closed its Tasting Room operations in late March, but continued its brewery production while looking for a new owner. The Evansville location has been up for sale since April.

The company says it will continue its Kokomo, Indiana operations. The Kokomo location opened in July of 2016.

Tin Man opened in 2012 on West Franklin Street in Evansville. It is one of the first small craft breweries to use a mash filter, TinMan is distributed throughout Indiana and western and central Kentucky area.

Neace Ventures was formed by Chairman, John Neace after founding, building and selling one of the nation’s largest insurance brockerages. The company is headquartered in Louisville.

For more information, visit Neace Adventures.

Comments

comments