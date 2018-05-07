Home Indiana Evansville NCAA Tourney Bound USI Softball Receives Support from ’98 Conference Champs May 7th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI

University of Southern Indiana Softball will open its fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament against the same team it played in its Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament opener a week ago, the University of Indianapolis.

The Screaming Eagles (31-22) will take on the Greyhounds (39-18) for the second time in a week when the two teams meet in the opening round of the NCAA II Midwest Region #1 Tournament Thursday at 1:30 p.m. CT in Allendale, Michigan. USI defeated Indianapolis, 4-0, to open the GLVC Tournament last week. USI enters as the No. 5 seed, while Indianapolis is the No. 4 seed.



