NCAA Says USI Committed “Major Infraction”

The University of Southern Indiana admits it received a penalty earlier this year from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The case involves a university booster, who purchased a computer for a men’s basketball recruit. According to the NCAA report, the booster placed 19 phone calls and delivered 400 text messages to a recruit in May and June of 2017. Also during that time period, the booster purchased a computer and accessories for the recruiting prospect. The NCAA gave USI a public reprimand and censure, and forced the university to disassociate itself with the booster for five years. Neither the booster or recruit are identified in the NCAA report.

The report states USI Basketball Head Coach Rodney Watson learned of the computer purchase through an anonymous letter in July of 2017. It also says USI notified the NCAA of the incident six days later.

Even though the NCAA classified the incident as a “major infraction.” the school will not receive major penalties because USI acted in an exemplary manner. The report states once USI learned of the violation, the school took immediate actions. USI also cooperated with the investigation. The report says coaches and staff members did not commit violations.

“While this was an unfortunate circumstance, we took quick action to report it and will use this as an ongoing educational opportunity for our student athletes,” USI Athletic Director Jon Mark Hall stated. “We take NCAA regulations very seriously at USI and endeavor to always do the right thing.”

USI Athletics released the following statement to 44News:

“The University of Southern Indiana Athletic Department was reprimanded by the NCAA Committee on Infractions (COI) for a recruiting violation, which was self-reported on July of 2017. The NCAA violation occurred when an athletic booster initiated contact with, and provided a laptop computer to, a student-athlete prospect prior to the start of the 2017-18 academic year.”

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

