NCAA Rules Deandre Williams Ineligible for 2018-19 Season

The University of Evansville announced Wednesday freshman forward Deandre Williams is ineligible to compete for the 2018-19 season.

Williams was designated as a Final Nonqualifier, but after UE submitted a waiver to the NCAA, Williams was granted athletics aid and ability to practice this season.

Head Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty noted he knew UE would have to build a case for Deandre compete this season, but calls his ability to practice with the Aces “a major victory” for the program.

“We respect the NCAA’s decision regarding Deandre,” McCarty said. “While he will be unable to play this season, we are excited for him to be able to practice and be around the team. He is a great kid who will help our team for years to come.”

While UE wouldn’t comment further on Williams’ status, 44News looked into Williams’ age as a freshman and the NCAA’s eligibility clock. Williams is 21-years-old.

According to amendment 14.2.3.2 listed in the NCAA bylaws for the majority of Division I programs, including men’s basketball, a student-athlete must enroll in a collegiate institution as a full-time student in a regular academic term during a one-year time period after his or her high school graduation, or class graduation date, whichever occurs earlier. Williams graduated high school in 2016.

Williams had five additional Division I offers from Oklahoma State, Western Kentucky, SMU, Houston, and Baylor. Last season, he played for the Nation Wide Academy in Oklahoma City and averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds. Williams was chosen to play in the NBA Top 100 Camp in 2015 before his senior year of high school.

