The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is coming back to Indianapolis. The Circle City will host the first two rounds of the tournament, and single-session tickets are on sale now. The games are set for March 17th and 19th at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. You can also catch the games on CBS44.

For more information on how to get tickets, visit NCAA Basketball Games.

