NCAA Division II Elite Eight Tickets on Sale

Tickets for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster as well as the Ford Center Box Office.

General admissions are $16 each, plus fees. NCAA All-Session Tournament ticket is $36, plus fees. Contact the Ford Center Box Office at 1-800-854-2196 for more information on additional pricing.

Also, the first 500 University of Southern Indiana students have the opportunity to get free tickets. Starting Wednesday, March 27th tickets will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis for the Eagle’s first-round game against West Texas A&M.

USI students can pick up the tickets at 5 p.m. inside the will call area of the Ford Center.

Students must have a valid USI ID in order to receive their free ticket. Should the Eagles win their opening game, 500 more tickets will be available for USI students on March 28th.

