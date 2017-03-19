NCAA Basketball Tourney Boosting Local Business

The big dance is underway with teams being knocked out and brackets being busted daily. The NCAA basketball tournament is a cash-cow and even local businesses are getting in the game.

Servers at Mr. B’s in Henderson say it isn’t just UK fans either — the tri-state fan base is far and wide and during basketball season it’s the fans that keep tables turning, “You have fan after fan that will come and stay and wait, whether they have a table or don’t have a table, they will join others at tables and the energy that they bring to Mr. B’s is amazing.”

Across the river in the Hoosier State, Carson’s Brewery is tapping into its customer base offering specials throughout the tournament. Brewery owner, Jason Carson grew up in the Bluegrass and has Kentucky going all the way. He says since IU is out all together, Indiana basketball fans have been showing up but in smaller numbers, “They’re getting a new coach. They feel like he was the reason they weren’t doing so well but I would say our attendance is down a little bit just because of the lack of Indiana playing. There are several other Indiana schools that are in it, Butler, Notre Dame, Purdue, so we’ve seen some of those fans come in,” said Carson.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



