NCAA Approves Changes to Recruiting Rules

The NCAA will have a new look in recruiting circles after several rule changes were approved by the organization Wednesday.

Corruption in the college basketball scene stemming from a federal fraud probe last September forced the creation of an independent commision dedicated to finding a way to fix the dark side of the sport.

The Commission on College Basketball responded with a 53-page report detailing what needs to be done in April.

In the following months, the NCAA has worked to approve those recommendations, which recently became official.

Among the rule changes are more official visits for high school athletes, the ability to hire an agent for “elite” level prospects without the risk of losing eligibility, and the addition of more school-sponsored recruiting events in an attempt to create more transparency.

Penalties will also increase for infractions as the organization tries to hold colleges and universities more accountable.

For the full list of changes, the NCAA has an official statement on their website.

