NBC News fires longtime Today Show host Matt Lauer for inappropriate behavior in the workplace. The network open the Today Show this morning with news of the termination.

The NBC News Chairman released a statement, saying the network had “received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”

This news comes a week after CBS News fired CBS This Morning co-host Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual misconduct.

