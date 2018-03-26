Navigation Issues Through I-69 Section 5

Drivers along I-69 between Evansville and Indianapolis might have some issues using their GPS to navigate them through Section 5.

INDOT says most GPS mapping services may not have the most current information about the Section 5 construction zone.

INDOT warns that following potential shortcuts or access roads could lead drivers into areas that are inaccessible or still under construction.

The following restrictions will be in place for the week of March 26th:

There will be daily lane closures of both northbound and southbound SR 37 at Tapp Road for ongoing bridge work and paving operations. Weather permitting, on Thursday there will be a traffic shift to allow paving to continue on outside shoulders.

Work continues on the 2nd Street Bridge (SR 45) with no changes in traffic configuration. Traffic on the bridge deck is reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound.

Work continues on the 2nd Street Bridge (SR 45) with no changes in traffic configuration. Traffic on the bridge deck is reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound. At the 3rd Street Bridge (SR 48) there will be no changes to eastbound traffic. There will be a daily lane closure on westbound 3rd Street from Gates Drive to Liberty Drive to continue work on signal and light pole foundations. The westbound right turn lane from 3rd Street to northbound SR 37 will be closed daily to allow for work on the northeast segment of the ramp system.

There will be daily lane closures on both north and southbound SR 37 from 3rd Street (SR 48) to Vernal Pike for drainage work adjacent to the median barrier wall.

Flagging operations will be in place Monday and Tuesday at Industrial Drive west of SR 37 to allow for deep patching and paving operations.

Ongoing median drainage work will continue on SR 37 between Arlington Road to Kinser Pike. However, a traffic shift was completed last week to allow for two travel lanes on both north and southbound SR 37 through this stretch.

Work continues at the interchange of SR 37 and SR 46:

The shoulder of southbound SR 37 to the westbound SR 46 ramp will be closed for clean-up of concrete curb installation.

Eastbound SR 46 traffic can now access SR 37 north, but will do so in a yielded merge condition. Motorists are urged to exercise caution when merging on to SR 37, and come to a complete stop if necessary until it is safe to proceed.

The intersection of Acuff and Prow roads east of SR 37 is closed until on or around April 15 to make intersection improvements.

There will be daily single lane restrictions on both north and southbound SR 37 at Sample Road to allow for continuing bridge work.

All week there will be a daily lane closure of southbound SR 37 from Stone Belt Drive (approximately on mile north of the interchange) to the Walnut Street interchange for pavement milling and paving operations.

The right lane of northbound SR 37 will be closed daily from Fox Hollow Road to Chambers Pike for shoulder improvements and drainage work.

Tuesday through Thursday there will be intermittent night-time closures of northbound SR 37 at Chambers Pike for bridge beam placement. Law enforcement will assist with 20-minute closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Officials stress that the best thing to do is follow posted detours and pay attention to signage.

