Natural Disaster Preparedness Training with Daviess County EMA August 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Daviess County Emergency Management offers classes to teach residents how to prepare and respond to natural disasters and emergencies.

Daviess County EMA is now accepting applications for CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training. Training is free and upon completion, the participants will get a backpack full of safety equipment and medical supplies.

These training sessions aim to teach residents how to take care of themselves and their neighbors in the event of a disaster before emergency responders arrive.

Training consists of disaster preparedness, utility shut-off, basic fire suppression, basic first aid, search and rescue, terrorism awareness, disaster psychology, team organization, and a final drill exercising the skills learned.

Training begins on September 13th for eight consecutive Thursdays from 6:00PM to 9:00PM.

Individuals interested in signing up can do so by calling Daviess County EMA at 270-685-8448.

