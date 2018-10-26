Nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” day Saturday

People who want to dispose of prescription drugs can drop them off at just about any Indiana State Police post on Saturday, October 27, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The is the 16th time this program has been available, thanks to the Drug Enforcement Agency. It’s designed to keep prescription medications out of the wrong hands, and hopefully prevent potential drug abuse.

Only liquid and pill medications will be accepted. No needles, new or used, will be accepted for disposal.

The service is free and anonymous with there will be no questions asked.

