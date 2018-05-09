National Women Build Week May 5-13

Habitat for Humannity of Evansville and Lowe’s will host the annual National Women Build Week from May 5 – May 13. National Women Build Week is where women volunteers and Habitat homeowners will come together nationwide to build up their communities and gain skills in home construction.

This week encourages women nationwide to spend at least one day helping to build decent and affordable housing in their local communities. 50 women will volunteer Wednesday May 9, 2018 from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm installing siding on a future Habitat for Humanity home. Women have the strength and determination necessary to build Habitat houses, address the problem of affordable housing in a concrete way. They work for the stability and independence of families through safe, decent, and affordable homes.

“Since 2008, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has been uniting strong women volunteers of all experience levels in our community to build homes alongside our hardworking, empowered Habitat homeowners,” said Beth Ann Folz, Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director. “Thank you to Lowe’s for supporting Habitats mission of building homes, communities and hope!”

In fact, in a 2018 national study by Lowe’s and Habitate for Humanity, more than nine in ten American women think that advocating for access to affordable housing for women can help the society. The survey also found nearly all women(98 percent) agree to access to affordable housing helps women who are the head of the household thrive. Also having a safe and stablehome is a source of pride that makes women feel more confident and independent. Research shows three-in-five women say they cannot afford to purchase a home that meets their family’s needs in the neighborhood where they want to live.

“Lowe’s is proud to sponsor National Women Build Week to educate, inspire and empower women to volunteer alongside other women in their community to address the critical issue of affordable housing. We know women working together are an unstoppable force for creating meaningful change in our communities,” said Colleen B. Penhall, Lowe’s vice president of corporate social responsibility. “At Lowe’s, we believe that a safe, stable home is an important source of strength, pride and security for families. Together with Habitat, our Lowe’s Heroes volunteers and women nationwide, National Women Build Week will provide valuable support to advance accessible housing in the communities where we all live and work.”

Lowe’s and Habitat for Humanity of Evansville share a common vision that every woman, man, and child have a decent place to fall asleep at night. Far too often, lower income families are faced with choosing between paying their housing bills and buying basic necessities like food and medical care to provide for their family. National Women Build Week encourages, educates, and inspires women to build and advocate for decent and affordable houses.

Lowe’s helped launch National Women Build Week in 2008 and has brought together more than 117,000 all-women construction volunteers to build or repair homes with nearly 5,000 families over the past 10 years. This year, Lowe’s donated $2 million to Habitat for Humanity to support the 2018 National Women Build Week and is providing how-to clinics at stores to help equip women volunteers for the builds. Since 2003, Lowe’s has committed over $30 million to Habitat for Humanity International and helped more than 6,500 Habitat families improve their living conditions.

Both women and men of all experience levels can participate by signing up to volunteer www.evansvillehabitat.org/volunteer or by joining the conversation online. As part of National Women Build Week, Lowe’s and Habitat are activating a social movement to generate conversation about building one another up and sharing the message of women empowerment, positivity and action by using #BuildHer and #WomenBuild.

About Habitat for Humanity of Evansville

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Founded in 1984, Habitat is anchored by the conviction that housing provides a critical foundation for breaking the cycle of poverty. By partnering with the community, Habitat enables low-income families to become homeowners in Vanderburgh and Posey counties. To be eligible for homeownership, individuals or families must have an income at or below 80 percent of the area median income. They must also have a need for housing, a willingness to partner by contributing 300 hours in sweat equity and attending homeownership classes, and have the ability to pay a 25-year, no-interest mortgage.

For more information, please visit www.evansvillehabitat.org.

[1] The 2018 Lowe’s and Habitat for Humanity National Women Build Week Survey presents the findings of an online survey conducted by Toluna from April 5-8, 2018 among a random sample of 1,019 American women age 18+. The margin of error for a sample of this size is ± 3% at a 95% level of confidence.

