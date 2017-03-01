Home Indiana National Weather Service Surveying Damage in Ireland, Indiana Area March 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A team from the National Weather Service is in Ireland, Indiana to survey damage in the area. Officials say the weather damage is concentrated in a three-mile area from County Road 150 to Church Avenue. The damage indicates a possible tornado and at least three homes were destroyed. Several turkey houses were also destroyed in the storms.

