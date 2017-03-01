National Weather Service Surveying Damage in Ireland, Indiana Area
A team from the National Weather Service is in Ireland, Indiana to survey damage in the area. Officials say the weather damage is concentrated in a three-mile area from County Road 150 to Church Avenue. The damage indicates a possible tornado and at least three homes were destroyed. Several turkey houses were also destroyed in the storms.
Previous Story
Three homes and several turkey houses in Dubois County have been destroyed due to the storms.
This happened in the Ireland, Indiana area. It happened within a three mile area between County Road 150 and Church Avenue.
There will be a survey team in Dubois County to determine if there was a tornado in the Ireland area that caused all of the storm damage.