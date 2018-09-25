National Voter Registration Day In The Tri-State

It’s National Voter Registration Day. In 2016, more than 750,000 people registered on this day.

“The people are calling in like daily and want to know if they are registered, how to go about getting registered because they want to vote in this upcoming election,” says Tony Bushrod, the co-manager of the Vanderburgh County Voter Registration Office.

Officials in Vanderburgh County say they are surprised by the response they’ve gotten by adamant voters.

“We started mailing ballots last week and yesterday I know we did over eighty ballots just in one day. It has surprised us in how much there is interest this early in the election. Usually, it’s one of that last-minute rush type of things that people figure out oh there’s an election this year I better get my ballot. But there seems to be a lot of interest early,” says Vanderburgh County Clerk, Carla Hayden.

Voting officials believe this interest is sparked by dissatisfaction.

“We’ve having people who have come out admittedly had never voted before and what’s going on now has sparked their interest,” says Bushrod.

There are more than 123,000 registered voters in Vanderburgh County. Officials in Henderson County say voter registration has been steady, but they’re expecting it to get busier.

“It gets busier the closer we get to elections for the general and the primary so lots of activity right before an election. Our population in Henderson is 46 four, and 45 five are registered; so we have some work to do,” says Henderson County Clerk, Renesa Abner.

You can register online, in person, or by mail in Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana.

“You know I want to encourage everyone to do it because it’s so easy. You know online, you can’t be easier than that. So yeah there’s really no excuse not to register,” says Abner.

