Home Indiana Evansville National Train A Teacher Day Brings Awareness To Firearms Safety May 19th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Indiana

Trainers, instructors and coaches all over the United States have united to strive to further firearm education. National Train A Teacher Day was Saturday May 19th, it began after the deadly Florida school shooting.

Uncle Rudy’s Indoor Fire Range in Evansville is reaching out to educators here in the Tri-State. Owner John Rudolph said it’s unfortunate and ironic that today’s class happened a day after another school tragedy in Texas. “Unfortunately we live in a time that we wish we didn’t live in and we have to do something about it.”

Rudolph believes this training will help to save lives and was happy with today’s turnout. Teacher Ashanti Anderson of Caze Elementary School in Evansville said, “I felt that I needed to be here, I want to be aware anything that can help save me, the students, my son, my family members, I want to be apart of it.”

The free training gives teachers a variety of subjects like firearms safety, concealed carry, unarmed defense and more. Rudolph said, “We’re really glad to hear the teachers are enjoying it and learning something from it, I mentioned it yesterday but it’s so true teachers have some much on their plate today, and for us to ask for them to and another thing on to their plate it’s almost unfair.”

Teachers also learned the techniques of how to properly hold, load and fire a gun, educators believe if their administrators allow them to carry a concealed gun in school it may prevent a tragedy. Anderson said, “It’s a relief to know that somebody can protect us in the event of an active shooter is happening I know at our school we have our polices, close our doors make sure students are in the classroom but I feel that this is a good initiative and a good step forward.”

Rudolph believes adopting these polices would be enough. He thinks school should do a trial run and see how it goes. Rudolph said “In a perfect world the public doesn’t need to which teachers are armed and which ones aren’t, I think that should be between the teacher and the resources officers and the administration and that’s it that’s all that needs to know.

Uncle Rudy’s says they plan on holding more firearm training days for teachers in the future.

Comments

comments